VP JAGDEO CHALLENGES NAZAR MOHAMMED- 'PPP ORDERLY DISENGAGED THE MOHAMEDS'- JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As the political tit-for-tat intensifies, the Mohamed family is claiming to have evidence that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government continued to do business with them after the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned them.

However, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo challenges them to present that evidence, stating that the government has nothing to hide. The ongoing dispute has further fueled political tensions as both sides remain firm in their positions.

The details from Travis Chase

Hgp Nightly News Staff
