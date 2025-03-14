Friday, March 14, 2025
ACTS OF VULGARITY MISREPRESENTS THE TRUE MEANING OF PHAGWAH, HINDU LEADERS URGE CITIZENS TO DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM SUCH ACTIVITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As the Hindu community prepares to celebrate Phagwah (Holi), Pandits Jagmohan and Deodat Persaud are urging citizens to stay true to the spiritual essence of the festival by avoiding alcohol consumption and vulgar activities.

The religious leaders emphasized that Phagwah is a time of renewal, unity, and devotion and should not be overshadowed by behaviors that misrepresent its sacred meaning. They call on celebrants to honor the festival’s traditions by promoting peace, love, and cultural respect.

