MAHAICA, EAST COAST DEMERARA — A man lost his life moments ago after the motorcar he was driving slammed into the rear of a truck along the East Coast of Demerara.

Dead is Kevindra Tularam, whose vehicle collided with the larger truck in the Mahaica area. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Tularam was pronounced dead.

Details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time. Authorities are continuing their investigations.

