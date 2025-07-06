Sunday, July 6, 2025
HomeArticlesSTATE MEDIA TO PUSH ‘ONE GUYANA’ MESSAGE AHEAD OF ELECTIONS - MINISTER...
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025Politics

STATE MEDIA TO PUSH ‘ONE GUYANA’ MESSAGE AHEAD OF ELECTIONS – MINISTER MC KOY

By HGPTV
0
1

In the lead-up to national elections, state-employed journalists in Guyana are being asked to do more than just report the news; they’re being called on to actively promote the government’s “One Guyana” initiative.

Minister of Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, made this clear during a media training session on Saturday, where he told workers from state media agencies that they have a responsibility to echo the government’s message of unity and cohesion. While stressing the need for fair and ethical reporting, McCoy was just as firm in his expectation that state media align themselves with the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)’s vision.

“We have a responsibility as media, and particularly the State media, to ensure that we are always promoting unity; we are always promoting things in keeping with the vision of the government, its programmes and policies,” McCoy said.

This framing, that state journalists should serve as messengers for the government’s political agenda,  highlights a deeper and ongoing tension in Guyana’s media landscape. In countries with publicly funded news outlets, state media often face pressure to reflect the government’s stance. But in Guyana, where racial tensions frequently influence politics and voter behaviour, the stakes are even higher.

Saturday’s training, attended by some of Guyana’s most experienced journalists, focused on ethics, accuracy, journalist safety, and the role of the press in protecting democracy, a timely theme given the country’s history of racially charged elections.

McCoy called on state journalists to reject race-baiting tactics by political parties and instead push narratives that support social cohesion. “The ethnic question becomes very important; it is something we have been fighting in this country for many years, and at election time, somehow it gets elevated,” he said.

While McCoy acknowledged that political parties are entitled to their views, he made it clear that the State media’s duty is to hold the line against content that could incite division. His message was both a warning and a directive: stay away from amplifying racial rhetoric, and instead promote a unified front under the government’s ‘One Guyana’ banner.

That message raises questions about the role of the press in a democracy. Independent media are expected to hold the government to account, not serve as its mouthpiece. Yet, McCoy repeatedly framed alignment with government messaging as a patriotic duty.

He also touched on the issue of journalist safety, acknowledging that tensions could rise during the campaign period. “Your safety is paramount… we will, by virtue of the State apparatus and other measures, work to ensure that the safety more or less is assured,” he said.

Citing the turbulent 2020 election, McCoy praised the media’s role in upholding democracy during that period. “It was the journalists who helped to highlight the situation around the attempts to rig the elections by the previous government,” he said.

As the 2025 elections approach, state journalists now face a complex balancing act. On one hand, they are expected to uphold journalistic ethics, report accurately, and avoid inflammatory content. On the other, they’re being told to promote a political vision and amplify the government’s agenda. Whether those two mandates can truly coexist, especially in a country where race and politics are so tightly intertwined remains to be seen.

Previous article
MAHAICA CRASH KILLS DRIVER AFTER CAR SLAMS INTO TRUCK
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Stewartville Secondary School female student reported ‘missing’ by relatives

Mon Repos pensioner found dead with injuries about body in street