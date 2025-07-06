NATASHA SINGH-LEWIS JOINS AZRUDDIN MOHAMED’S WIN PARTY

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Outspoken advocate and political figure Natasha Singh-Lewis has officially joined forces with businessman-turned-political-leader Azruddin Mohamed, declaring her support for the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party and calling for a national shift away from decades of divisive politics.

In a powerful public statement, Singh-Lewis said she was stepping into the ring “as a woman in politics” who is tired of watching Guyana’s most vulnerable communities suffer in silence.

“We’ve walked this road for 59 years, and too many have been left behind. The cries of the oppressed and marginalized have gone unanswered under the rule of two major political parties,” she said. “It’s time for a new direction—and I believe WIN is that direction.”

Her decision comes after what she described as a careful review of WIN’s manifesto and leadership team. Led by Mohamed, the party has promised a people-centered approach to governance, with a focus on equity, justice, and inclusive representation.

“Azruddin Mohamed leads a party that rises as a beacon of hope,” Singh-Lewis said. “WIN gives voice to the voiceless and power to the powerless. That’s the kind of leadership Guyana needs right now.”

The move by Singh-Lewis—known for her outspokenness on women’s rights and social justice—marks a significant moment for WIN as it works to build national momentum. She called on fellow Guyanese to recognize the urgency of this political moment.

“We are at a crossroad,” she said. “This is our chance to build a society where young people are empowered through education and opportunity, where communities are sustained and no one is left out of the conversation.”

Her message was clear: WIN is not just another political party. It’s a movement.

“The leadership of WIN reflects the resilience of our people,” she added. “I am one woman standing up for justice, equity, and a more inclusive Guyana. Together, we will build a future where every voice matters and every life is valued.”

As Guyana prepares for its next general election, Singh-Lewis’s announcement adds fire to an already shifting political landscape. With WIN now backed by a growing coalition of voices—including hers—the party is signaling that it intends to challenge the traditional power structures and present itself as a serious alternative.

