LAURA GEORGE CHOSEN AS AFC’S PRIME MINISTERIAL CANDIDATE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has named long-time indigenous rights advocate Laura George as its Prime Ministerial candidate for the upcoming September 1, 2025 general and regional elections.

The announcement was made Monday evening following a four-hour closed-door session of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC). Party members described the selection process as spirited but respectful, with each candidate given the opportunity to answer questions and defend their vision.

At the end of the deliberations, AFC’s Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes praised the process and the outcome.“The AFC has done itself proud tonight. It had a process, it was transparent, everyone was allowed to question the candidates, and this all augurs well for the future of our Party,” Hughes said.

George, a former teacher, is widely respected for her decades of advocacy on behalf of Guyana’s Indigenous peoples. She has spent over 20 years working to advance land rights, education, and social inclusion for Amerindian communities, gaining both local and international recognition.

Her selection is already being seen by some supporters as a move that reflects the AFC’s intention to build a more inclusive platform heading into the elections. Over the past week, the party has been rolling out several key policy proposals, promising development plans that it says will transform Guyana into a “new and prosperous republic” if elected.

George and Hughes have already hit the campaign trail, with party teams crisscrossing the country to meet citizens face-to-face in intimate community meetings.The AFC says its message is focused on transparency, inclusion, and grassroots development, values it hopes will resonate with voters looking for change in the upcoming polls.

Like this: Like Loading...