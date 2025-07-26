PRESIDENT ALI SAYS POLITICAL OPPONENTS LACKS THE TOOLS TO LEAD

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, in a spirited address at a large People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) rally on Friday evening, took aim at his party’s political rivals, claiming they lack the leadership and ability to implement policies, even when they mimic the PPP/C’s proposals.

Speaking to hundreds gathered at the Industry Market Square on the East Coast of Demerara, President Ali said opposition parties are free to adopt the PPP/C’s development agenda, but insisted that copying ideas is not the same as executing them.

“It is not a simple matter where you write a series of words or sentences on paper,” he said. “It is about your ability to understand how the economy works.” The President pointed to his government’s record of delivery, noting that the PPP/C has not only articulated policies but translated them into tangible benefits for Guyanese across the country.

“They shout no cash grant, but the PPP/Civic brought cash grants before oil and gas. We increased it before oil and gas,” he said. “The government that came after us took away the cash grant, even with oil and gas.”

The event, which was marked by a sea of red and black as supporters filled the market square, served as an early show of strength for the PPP/C ahead of the September 1, 2025 general and regional elections.

But while the President’s comments struck a confident tone, opposition figures and critics have in recent months challenged the PPP/C’s narrative, arguing that resource management and equitable development remain areas of concern.

They have also questioned the effectiveness of cash transfer programmes, calling for a more structured, long-term approach to national growth.

Still, President Ali urged supporters not to take the upcoming election lightly, warning that the vote is not a “monopoly game” where individuals can manipulate the democratic process for personal gain.“We have a track record,” he said.

“And when you back a team, it must be backed up by its track record.”The President closed by reaffirming his party’s commitment to standing with the people. “In good times and in bad, the PPP/C has stood with you. That commitment will not change.”

As the election campaign ramps up, both the PPP/C and the opposition are expected to sharpen their messages in an effort to sway undecided voters. While the PPP/C points to continuity and delivery, its challengers are positioning themselves as agents of reform and accountability.

