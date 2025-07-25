DUO CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN ELEVATOR FIRED – SAYS MOH

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — July 25, 2025:The Ministry of Health has issued a statement in response to a now-viral video showing two individuals engaged in inappropriate conduct at one of the country’s regional hospitals.

The incident, which was caught on camera and widely circulated on social media, has sparked public outrage and raised questions about the Ministry’s staffing and oversight practices.

In a media release on Friday, the Ministry clarified that the individuals involved were not employees of the Ministry of Health. Instead, they were attached to a private security and general services firm contracted to provide support at the hospital.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to address a recent incident that occurred at one of our regional hospitals involving two individuals engaged in inappropriate conduct on the premises,” the statement read. “We wish to clarify that the individuals involved are not employees of the Ministry of Health.”

The Ministry confirmed that both individuals have since been released from their positions and are no longer assigned to duties at the facility.

In response to the incident, the Ministry said it has engaged the private firms involved to review their oversight protocols and ensure that professional standards are maintained at all times.

The statement did not name the hospital where the incident occurred, nor did it provide further details about the nature of the conduct.

However, the viral footage has prompted widespread discussion online, with many calling for stronger screening and supervision of contracted personnel in the public health system.

