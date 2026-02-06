Saturday, February 7, 2026
HomeArticlesFUNDING SECURED FOR NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL, CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN THIS YEAR
ArticlesBUDGET 2026CourtNewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

FUNDING SECURED FOR NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL, CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN THIS YEAR

By HGPTV
0
63

HGP Nightly News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has announced that the construction of Guyana’s first national law school will commence this year, funded through provisions in the historic 2026 national budget.

The long-anticipated project, aimed at retaining legal talent and providing affordable professional training domestically, received its first capital allocation in the $1.558 trillion fiscal plan. “In 2026, we will begin the construction of a law school in Guyana,” AG Nandlall stated during his parliamentary presentation. “It will attract students from across the Caribbean, and it will provide cheap legal education to Guyanese.”

The school, to be located at Turkeyen, has already received the necessary approval from the Council of Legal Education, the regional body that governs professional legal training across the Caribbean. Site clearance and design reviews were completed last year, paving the way for the physical construction phase to begin.

The establishment of a local law school is viewed as a critical development in Guyana’s legal and educational infrastructure. It will enable law graduates to complete their mandatory professional legal education certificate (PLEC) locally, rather than having to seek placements at other Caribbean law schools, often at significant personal expense.

Once operational, the institution will be managed under the auspices of the Council of Legal Education, ensuring it meets regional standards and can attract students from across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), positioning Guyana as a hub for legal education in the region.

Previous article
GOV’T REPORTS 25.5% DROP IN SERIOUS CRIME, CLAIMS LOWEST RECIDIVISM RATE IN CARIBBEAN
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CITY HALL DENIES GIVING UNIVERSAL CHURCH EXCLUSIVE PARKING RIGHTS

21 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana within 24 hours