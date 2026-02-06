FUNDING SECURED FOR NATIONAL LAW SCHOOL, CONSTRUCTION TO BEGIN THIS YEAR

HGP Nightly News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has announced that the construction of Guyana’s first national law school will commence this year, funded through provisions in the historic 2026 national budget.

The long-anticipated project, aimed at retaining legal talent and providing affordable professional training domestically, received its first capital allocation in the $1.558 trillion fiscal plan. “In 2026, we will begin the construction of a law school in Guyana,” AG Nandlall stated during his parliamentary presentation. “It will attract students from across the Caribbean, and it will provide cheap legal education to Guyanese.”

The school, to be located at Turkeyen, has already received the necessary approval from the Council of Legal Education, the regional body that governs professional legal training across the Caribbean. Site clearance and design reviews were completed last year, paving the way for the physical construction phase to begin.

The establishment of a local law school is viewed as a critical development in Guyana’s legal and educational infrastructure. It will enable law graduates to complete their mandatory professional legal education certificate (PLEC) locally, rather than having to seek placements at other Caribbean law schools, often at significant personal expense.

Once operational, the institution will be managed under the auspices of the Council of Legal Education, ensuring it meets regional standards and can attract students from across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), positioning Guyana as a hub for legal education in the region.

