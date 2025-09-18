LABOUR MINISTER GRIFFITH VOWS TO DEFEND RIGHTS AND BUILD A STRONGER WORKFORCE

Georgetown, September 18, 2025 – Labour and Manpower Planning Minister Keoma Griffith has declared that the protection of workers’ rights will remain at the heart of his ministry’s agenda, even as Guyana’s economy undergoes rapid change.

Speaking on the debut episode of Beyond the Title, Griffith said his ministry is working closely with the Attorney General’s Chambers to overhaul Guyana’s outdated labour laws. He stressed that the reforms will deliver a stronger legal framework that ensures employees are shielded from exploitation while employers are held to account in a fair, balanced system.

“We must have a strong legal framework to protect the interests of employees in this country,” Griffith said firmly. “At the same time, we must manage the interests of employers to make sure improvement happens on both sides.”

The Minister reminded that during the previous PPP/C term, under then-Minister Joseph Hamilton (now a Senior Adviser), the Labour Ministry scored significant victories for workers, from recovering millions in owed wages, to training thousands of Guyanese through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), to stepping up workplace inspections for safety.

Since 2020, Griffith said the government has delivered over 50,000 jobs, with the Labour Ministry playing a crucial role in preparing the workforce to meet new economic demands. He pointed to the often-overlooked Central Recruitment and Manpower Agency (CRMA), which is quietly reshaping manpower planning to better connect Guyanese with opportunities.

Looking ahead, Griffith warned that the difference between 2025 and 2030 will depend on how Guyana invests in its people today. Every scholarship, training programme, service upgrade, and policy strengthening workers’ rights, he said, must be seen as a “deposit” that will secure Guyana’s future.

“Workers’ rights are human rights,” Griffith declared, insisting that the PPP/C administration is laying the foundation for a workforce that is more skilled, more confident, and empowered to drive Guyana’s next stage of growth.

