Thursday, September 18, 2025
ALP LEADER: ‘NO CHILD SHOULD LEARN IN FILTH AND DANGER’ — DEMANDS GOV’T FIX PUBLIC SCHOOLS

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana – September 18, 2025 – The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) has issued a stinging call for the Government to immediately tackle the unsafe and deteriorating conditions in Guyana’s public schools and training facilities.

“Guyanese children deserve safe, clean, and modern classrooms, not broken chairs, poor ventilation, and hazardous spaces,” the ALP Leader declared in a statement, adding that the current state of many schools is unacceptable.

The party is demanding that the Government urgently present clear plans for upgrading and constructing schools across the country. According to the ALP, this must include spacious and well-lit classrooms, proper furniture to support students’ health, and classrooms equipped with adequate ventilation and climate control. Schools, it stressed, should be fully compliant with emergency safety standards, including functioning exits, evacuation procedures, fire extinguishers, and first aid kits.

The ALP also underscored the need for accessibility, calling for all schools to meet the requirements of the Persons with Disabilities Act so that children with disabilities have equal access to education. Modern learning, it added, cannot take place without reliable Wi-Fi and internet services, while clean, potable water must be guaranteed for every child.

The statement declared that no child should be forced to learn in poor conditions in 2025. Over the next five years, the ALP has pledged to push for stronger policies and hold the Government accountable to deliver “A Good Change”, safe schools, clean water, and modern classrooms for every Guyanese child.

“The future of Guyana depends on the education we provide today,” the statement concluded. “The time to act is now.”

HGPTV
