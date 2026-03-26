Thursday, March 26, 2026
HomeArticles"OBNOXIOUS": HOW THE GOVERNMENT SEIZED CONTROL OF 22 CITY STREETS WITHOUT TELLING...
ArticlesInternationalNewsPolitics

“OBNOXIOUS”: HOW THE GOVERNMENT SEIZED CONTROL OF 22 CITY STREETS WITHOUT TELLING THE CITY MAYOR

By HGPTV
0
955

HGP Nightly News – The Government of Guyana has quietly and without warning stripped the Georgetown City Council of control over 22 of the capital’s streets and the Mayor is furious. In a move that has “blindsided’ city authorities, the Ministry of Public Works gazetted a series of Ministerial Orders on March 20th under the Roads Act, reclassifying a sweeping list of well-known Georgetown streets as Public Roads and bringing them directly under the ministry’s control. Mayor Alfred Mentore, speaking to Nightly News in an invited comment, explained that he learned of the transition not through any official channel, but through members of the public reaching out to him.

The streets now wrested from the City Council’s portfolio read like a who’s who of Georgetown’s most prominent thoroughfares; Camp Street, Regent Street, Robb Street, Lamaha Street, Vlissengen Road, Middle Street, Cummings Street and Charlotte Street among them, a total of 22 roads that have long formed part of the council’s assets. So entrenched were these streets within the council’s portfolio that the Auditor General’s office has for years listed them as part of the municipality’s assets in official audits. The implications of their sudden reclassification, Mayor Mentore warned, stretch far beyond a simple administrative reshuffling.

“I was not told. This was never run by us,” Mentore said bluntly, making clear that neither he nor, to his knowledge, the Town Clerk had been consulted before the gazette orders were published. The mayor confirmed he only became aware of the takeover when concerned members of the public contacted him directly; a revelation that speaks volumes about the manner in which the transfer was handled. “I obviously blindsided by it,” he said, adding that even if the Town Clerk had been approached, there was a clear responsibility to bring such a significant matter before the full council.

Beyond the question of process, the practical consequences for the council are considerable. Billboards and advertisement structures operated under council permits line many of these streets, and their sudden transfer to a different authority throws the management of those commercial arrangements into serious doubt. The council’s audited books, its revenue streams and its ability to manage its own infrastructure are all now thrown into uncertainty by a decision it had no hand in making and no warning of receiving.

Mentore was careful to draw a distinction between roads that have always been classified as public roads, such as Vlissengen Road and those that he believes were clearly city streets and have now been effectively seized. Streets like Da Silva Street and Danraj Street, he noted, fall squarely into the latter category and should never have been transferred without meaningful consultation. He confirmed he will be writing to the minister, issuing a formal press release and raising the matter urgently at the council’s finance meeting and he did not rule out a legal challenge.

But it was his personal remarks that revealed the depth of his frustration and the broader tension simmering between the Government and local authorities. “Government has been very obnoxious recently,” he said with unmistakable directness. “They think that this is some one-party state, operating in a fashion where they don’t respect the local authority. They believe that everything must happen from the center.” For Mentore, this is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern, a push to centralise power and sideline the very institutions of local governance that exist to represent communities on the ground. His message to the Government, and to fellow politicians and MPs, was equally direct: stand up, push back, and demand that the rule of consultation and collaboration be restored before more is lost.

Previous article
TWO OFFICERS UNDER CLOSE ARREST OVER JORDAN PAYNE’S DEATH
Next article
“THIS CONFOUNDED NONSENSE MUST STOP”: DR. CAMPBELL AND TEAM LOCKED OUT OF MARUDI
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GRA ORDERS MOHAMED’S LAND CRUISER TURNED OVER TO POLICE — SECURITY...

Salesman, accomplices arrested after “staging” robbery