Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeArticlesWPA CITES VOTE-BUYING, LEADERSHIP ATTACKS IN APNU’S ELECTION SLIDE
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

WPA CITES VOTE-BUYING, LEADERSHIP ATTACKS IN APNU’S ELECTION SLIDE

By HGPTV
0
135
CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 90
CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 90

Georgetown, September 18, 2025 – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA), a partner in the APNU coalition, has acknowledged what it called the “dramatic decrease of electoral support” for the bloc in the September 1 General and Regional Elections. While conceding the poor performance, the WPA cautioned against rushing to conclusions about the root causes, arguing that while the outcome is evident, the reasons are more complex.

In a statement read by WPA Executive Dr. David Hinds, the party identified several contributing factors. Among them, it claimed, were widespread vote-buying and the coalition’s failure to contest the elections as a unified grand coalition. It also argued that the demonization of the APNU presidential candidate as “unfit” appeared to have its intended effect on voters.

The WPA further noted frustration within the party’s base, with many supporters feeling that the coalition’s time in office had delivered “nothing of consequence” for them. It added that the lack of militancy against what it described as government “excesses” over the last five years may also have contributed to voter apathy and abstention.

Given these factors, the WPA is recommending a “listening campaign” to hear directly from voters about their decision, pledging to participate both within APNU and in its own right.

Turning to its parliamentary role, the WPA confirmed that, under a pre-election pact with APNU, it has been awarded a seat in the National Assembly. The party has nominated Dr. Hinds to take up that position, where it intends to support the coalition’s agenda while also pushing its own priorities, including poverty alleviation, constitutional reform, an overhaul of the education system, and the equitable and prudent use of Guyana’s oil wealth.

The party acknowledged that the opposition’s role in a winner-takes-all Parliament is limited, but pledged to use its seat to help restore public confidence in the legislature, raise the quality of debate, and press for greater accountability.

According to the WPA, the ultimate goal is to move Parliament closer to functioning as a co-equal branch of government with meaningful oversight powers.

Previous article
‘SILENCING THE MEDIA IS BURYING DEMOCRACY’ – WPA | WPA ROASTS PRESIDENT ALI OVER TREATMENT OF THE PRESS
Next article
LABOUR MINISTER GRIFFITH VOWS TO DEFEND RIGHTS AND BUILD A STRONGER WORKFORCE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Couple arrested after cops discover ‘ganja’ stashed under chair in home

BUSTED WITH “CREEPY” THREE NABBED IN WEST COAST DEMERARA DRUG STING