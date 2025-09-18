WPA CITES VOTE-BUYING, LEADERSHIP ATTACKS IN APNU’S ELECTION SLIDE

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 90

Georgetown, September 18, 2025 – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA), a partner in the APNU coalition, has acknowledged what it called the “dramatic decrease of electoral support” for the bloc in the September 1 General and Regional Elections. While conceding the poor performance, the WPA cautioned against rushing to conclusions about the root causes, arguing that while the outcome is evident, the reasons are more complex.

In a statement read by WPA Executive Dr. David Hinds, the party identified several contributing factors. Among them, it claimed, were widespread vote-buying and the coalition’s failure to contest the elections as a unified grand coalition. It also argued that the demonization of the APNU presidential candidate as “unfit” appeared to have its intended effect on voters.

The WPA further noted frustration within the party’s base, with many supporters feeling that the coalition’s time in office had delivered “nothing of consequence” for them. It added that the lack of militancy against what it described as government “excesses” over the last five years may also have contributed to voter apathy and abstention.

Given these factors, the WPA is recommending a “listening campaign” to hear directly from voters about their decision, pledging to participate both within APNU and in its own right.

Turning to its parliamentary role, the WPA confirmed that, under a pre-election pact with APNU, it has been awarded a seat in the National Assembly. The party has nominated Dr. Hinds to take up that position, where it intends to support the coalition’s agenda while also pushing its own priorities, including poverty alleviation, constitutional reform, an overhaul of the education system, and the equitable and prudent use of Guyana’s oil wealth.

The party acknowledged that the opposition’s role in a winner-takes-all Parliament is limited, but pledged to use its seat to help restore public confidence in the legislature, raise the quality of debate, and press for greater accountability.

According to the WPA, the ultimate goal is to move Parliament closer to functioning as a co-equal branch of government with meaningful oversight powers.

Like this: Like Loading...