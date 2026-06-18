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JUDGE SENDS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE WARNING AS ‘ISWE’ GETS 25 YEARS

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HGP Nightly News – The High Court on Thursday delivered a strong rebuke of domestic violence and efforts to conceal serious crimes as Shaquawn “Iswe” Alleyne was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Shonette Dover.

In imposing the sentence, Justice Sandil Kissoon said the case extended beyond the fatal shooting itself, pointing to Alleyne’s actions after Dover’s death, including the burial of her body in a shallow grave, the deception of her relatives and his eventual flight from Guyana.

The judge described the offence as “grave and heinous” and said its impact on Dover’s family had been catastrophic.

Central to the court’s concerns was the fact that Dover was killed during a domestic dispute inside her own home and in the presence of her younger sister. Justice Kissoon noted that Alleyne did not seek help after the shooting but instead embarked on what prosecutors described as a calculated effort to conceal the crime.

According to the court, Dover’s body was buried behind Alleyne’s Canvas City, Wismar residence, while relatives were left searching for answers about her whereabouts.

The judge said Alleyne’s actions created the false impression that Dover had simply vanished, misleading both her family and the wider public for weeks.

Justice Kissoon also highlighted Alleyne’s decision to leave Guyana and hide in Suriname rather than surrender to authorities.

The court heard that Alleyne was eventually apprehended by Surinamese authorities and returned to Guyana to face the murder charge.

Before sentence was handed down, Alleyne addressed the court and apologized.

“Today I’m standing here before you all to take accountability for my actions,” he said.

He also asked forgiveness from Dover’s family, stating that he never intended to cause harm and that fear influenced his actions after the shooting.

Despite the apology, Justice Kissoon found no mitigating factors that warranted a reduction beyond the discount provided under sentencing guidelines for an early guilty plea.

The judge began with a starting sentence of 37 years and six months before applying a one-third reduction, resulting in a final sentence of 25 years’ imprisonment.

Alleyne will receive credit for the time already spent on remand.

The case traces back to April 2021, when Dover was reported missing. Investigators later uncovered her body buried in a shallow grave with a gunshot wound to the head.

Evidence presented during the investigation revealed that Dover’s then 15-year-old sister assisted in disposing of the body after the shooting. The teenager was later charged as an accessory after the fact of murder.

Police also told the court that Alleyne admitted concealing Dover’s death and falsely informing relatives that she had left for work and never returned.

The case drew widespread public attention due to the disturbing circumstances surrounding the disappearance, the subsequent discovery of the body, and the involvement of a minor in the concealment of the crime.

In delivering his ruling, Justice Kissoon said the courts must continue sending a strong message to would-be offenders, particularly as intimate partner violence remains a persistent concern in society.

PHOTO CREDIT: Royston Drakes.

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