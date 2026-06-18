Teacher Killed In Diamond Crash, Driver To Face Court On Dangerous Driving Charge

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

DIAMOND, EAST BANK DEMERARA — The 52-year-old driver of minibus BAH 4679 is expected to be charged in connection with a fatal road accident on the Diamond New Interlink Road on Tuesday morning that claimed the life of 30-year-old teacher Tena Hicks of Great Diamond.

Police have indicated that the driver will face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, along with other related traffic offences, following the completion of investigations into the crash. The driver remains in police custody pending his court appearance.

According to investigators, the accident occurred at approximately 8:30 AM during heavy rainfall. The minibus was travelling north along the western driving lane of the Diamond New Interlink Road when the driver allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle, lost control of the vehicle, and caused it to overturn onto its side before skidding into a drain along the western side of the road.

Tena Hicks became trapped inside the wreckage and sustained fatal injuries. Emergency medical technicians responded to the scene and she was subsequently pronounced dead by a doctor. Her body was transported to Memorial Gardens funeral home, where it awaits an autopsy.

Six other occupants of the minibus — including three students and three adults — sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where they were treated and subsequently discharged.

Police confirmed that a breathalyser test conducted on the driver revealed no trace of alcohol in his system.

HGP Nightly News extends condolences to the family and friends of Tena Hicks.