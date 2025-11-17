Monday, November 17, 2025
ILLEGAL SIGNS REMOVED AFTER PASTOR–DRIVER STANDOFF IN GEORGETOWN

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – A tense confrontation on Charlotte Street between a Universal Church pastor and a driver over a disputed parking spot triggered swift action from City Hall on Monday. No parking signs that were in front the place of worship were removed immediately.

According to officials, the City Engineer’s Department was immediately dispatched after reports surfaced of the standoff. When engineers arrived, they found multiple obstructions placed on the city parapet in front of the church. All illegal items were promptly removed.

City Engineer Colvern Venture urged residents and businesses to stop erecting unauthorized “No Parking” signs or placing private barriers on public land. “No one has permission to put up any structure or restriction on city parapets, roadways, or public spaces,” he cautioned, noting that such actions disrupt order, block accessibility, and pose safety risks.

Venture said the City will continue enforcing regulations to ensure Georgetown’s public thoroughfares remain open and usable for everyone.

HGPTV
