CITY HALL DENIES GIVING UNIVERSAL CHURCH EXCLUSIVE PARKING RIGHTS

GEORGETOWN – Georgetown’s Mayor Alfred Mentore has publicly shut down claims by the Brazil-based Universal Church of the Kingdom of God that the institution has exclusive parking rights outside its Charlotte and Wellington Streets location, following a fiery confrontation that exploded on the roadside and was captured on camera.

Speaking in a Facebook video on Monday, the Mayor made City Hall’s position unmistakably clear. “Let me make it clear. This Council has never given the Universal Church any parking,” he said.



“No parking facility was even ever applied for by the Universal Church… so it’s very erroneous for the pastor himself to speak so vociferously about reserved parking.”

The clarification came after a dramatic street clash in which a church representative tried to block a member of the public from parking on what he claimed was a “private zone.” The driver immediately pushed back, telling him, “There is no private zone.”

City Council workers later arrived to remove illegal “No Parking” signs, only to discover none were present at the location.

Mayor Mentore said he was “very disappointed” by the pastor’s behaviour, describing the incident as unacceptable and a clear misrepresentation of City Hall’s authority.

