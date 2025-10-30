Friday, October 31, 2025
SLAP ON THE WRIST: ERC ORDERS COUNSELLING FOR JENNIFER ALLY
By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN — The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has announced that Jennifer Ally, the woman at the center of controversy over racially insensitive remarks made on social media, will undergo counselling and diversity training as part of corrective measures while an investigation remains ongoing.

According to a statement issued by the ERC, Ally met with the Commission on October 23, 2025, where she expressed her willingness to cooperate fully with efforts to address public concerns about her comments. The Commission said it reviewed not only her recent statements but also her previous social media activity, which raised additional issues regarding racial sensitivity and responsible communication.

As part of the ongoing process, the ERC has recommended a series of social interventions, including psychosocial counselling and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training, designed to promote understanding, tolerance, and more respectful online behavior.

The Commission emphasized that these measures aim to correct and educate, rather than punish, and will be closely monitored for effectiveness.In outlining its constitutional limits, the ERC clarified that it does not have prosecutorial powers and is not responsible for arrests or prosecutions.

However, in cases where matters warrant legal enforcement, the Commission may refer them to the Guyana Police Force under Article 212D (j) of the Constitution, a step taken only after thorough legal review.

“The ERC remains committed to fostering unity and ensuring public discourse is conducted with mutual respect,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor this matter to ensure Ms. Ally demonstrates a sustained commitment to responsible engagement.”

The Commission reiterated that its constitutional mandate centers on mediation, conciliation, and arbitration to resolve ethnic conflicts and promote national harmony. It again urged all Guyanese to exercise care and civility in their online expressions, warning that careless or inflammatory language can undermine the country’s fragile social cohesion.

