Monday, November 17, 2025
BLOODY NIGHT ON SOESDYKE–LINDEN HIGHWAY AS FATAL CRASH STRIKES

By HGPTV
SOESDYKE HIGHWAY – A tragic crash along the Soesdyke–Linden Highway on Sunday evening has left two people dead and several others injured, sending shockwaves through the surrounding communities and prompting an immediate emergency response.

Emergency medical technicians rushed to the scene as police investigators cordoned off the area, working under flashing lights and gathering early evidence to piece together what led to the deadly collision.

Officials confirmed that multiple persons were seriously injured, though the identities of the deceased have not yet been released. Authorities say it is still too early to determine the circumstances of the crash, but eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as first responders fought to stabilise the injured.

Police have urged drivers travelling through the corridor to exercise caution as investigations continue. This remains a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

HGPTV
