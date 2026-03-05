Thursday, March 5, 2026
‘I SPOKE FROM FAITH, NOT HATE; BUT NON-MUSLIMS IN SAME-SEX RELATIONSHIPS CROSS A LINE’ – MOHAMED

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has issued a detailed explanation of his recent mosque remarks, clarifying that he spoke from a religious perspective about Islamic values, while also pointing specifically to two government ministers he says breached the sanctity of a sacred space.

In a statement addressing the firestorm over a viral video clip, Mohamed explained that the comments were made during a visit to a Masjid to break fast during the holy month of Ramadan. His words, he said, reflected his personal religious beliefs, grounded in the Quran and the teachings of Islam.

“As Muslims, all are welcome to the masjid, where we partake in all activities in the outskirts of the musallah, but it should be known that the space of prayers is sacred,” he said.

It was in that context that he raised concerns about two specific individuals.

“We have seen ministers Kwame McCoy and Susan Rodrigues being welcomed in a Masjid, performing prayers when they are openly in same-sex relationships; this goes against every fabric of Islam. Coupled with the fact that they are not Muslims and they have breached a sacred space in the masjid; the place of performing prayers.”

Mohamed emphasized that he was referencing the sunnah and expressing a perspective grounded in faith, not issuing a blanket condemnation of the LGBTQ community.

“Suffice to say, I did not intend to target, insult, or demean anyone in the LGBTQIA community with my comments,” he stated. “I respect the dignity and rights of every citizen of Guyana.”

To back that claim, he pointed to his record of engagement with the community.

“I have met and interacted with many members of the LGBTQIA community. I have financially supported them, from housing issues to starting a business to being actively a part of the WIN movement. They were invited to my office, we’ve had many fruitful discussions.”

The Opposition Leader acknowledged that Guyana is a diverse society where people hold different beliefs, religious, cultural, and personal. His role, he said, is to treat everyone with respect and fairness, regardless of differences in values or viewpoints.

HGPTV
© HGPTV 2024

