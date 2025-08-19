Tuesday, August 19, 2025
COMMISSIONER HICKEN WARNS RANKS: ‘NO ROOM FOR BIAS OR MISSTEPS’ AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

By HGPTV
Georgetown, Guyana — With elections drawing closer, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken has laid down the law to his officers, making it clear that professionalism and neutrality will define the Guyana Police Force’s role in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, August 19, Hicken, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Administration Ravindradat Budhram, addressed ranks from Police Headquarters during a pre-elections operational muster at the Tactical Services Unit Drill Square, Eve Leary. The gathering comes at a time when the force’s credibility and impartiality are under close public scrutiny.

In a no-nonsense address, the Top Cop warned that officers who act outside of established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and official Force policies will face consequences. “We cannot afford missteps. Every rank must operate within the law and uphold the standards of this Force,” Hicken cautioned, underscoring the importance of discipline in an election season often marked by tension.

Hicken also pointed to new measures to strengthen preparedness, noting that recently promoted ranks will undergo training at the Police Academy. Upon completion, they will be formally certified, a move he said is part of the broader push to raise standards of professionalism across the Force.

The Commissioner took a moment to commend the ranks for their work so far, thanking them for their service and dedication. But his final charge was clear and uncompromising: uphold the integrity of the Guyana Police Force at all times, especially when dealing with members of the public.

As Guyana edges closer to elections, the spotlight will remain fixed on how the Police Force manages its role. For Hicken, Tuesday’s muster was a public reminder that the institution he leads cannot afford to falter — not when the stakes are this high.

