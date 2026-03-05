FATHER AND DAUGHTER, 15, KILLED IN HORRIFIC EARLY MORNING CRASH AT MANDELA ROUNDABOUT

HGP Nightly News – Kenneth Johnson, of ‘A’ Field, Liliendaal, Sophia, and his daughter Kelly Johnson died around 1:55 a.m on Thursday, at the Mandela Roundabout in Georgetown.

The crash was reportedly captured on CCTV.

According to reports, Kenneth was driving west along the northern lane of Aubrey Barker Road at high speed. As he attempted to negotiate the turn at the roundabout, he lost control of the vehicle.

The car slammed into a concrete median, overturned several times, and came to a stop within the roundabout. The force of the collision was so violent that both Kenneth and his daughter were flung from the vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant was rescued by emergency responders and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

