Thursday, March 5, 2026
HomeArticlesFATHER AND DAUGHTER, 15, KILLED IN HORRIFIC EARLY MORNING CRASH AT MANDELA...
ArticlesCrimeNews

FATHER AND DAUGHTER, 15, KILLED IN HORRIFIC EARLY MORNING CRASH AT MANDELA ROUNDABOUT

By HGPTV
0
534

HGP Nightly News – Kenneth Johnson, of ‘A’ Field, Liliendaal, Sophia, and his daughter Kelly Johnson died around 1:55 a.m on Thursday, at the Mandela Roundabout in Georgetown.

The crash was reportedly captured on CCTV.

According to reports, Kenneth was driving west along the northern lane of Aubrey Barker Road at high speed. As he attempted to negotiate the turn at the roundabout, he lost control of the vehicle.

The car slammed into a concrete median, overturned several times, and came to a stop within the roundabout. The force of the collision was so violent that both Kenneth and his daughter were flung from the vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third occupant was rescued by emergency responders and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Previous article
‘I SPOKE FROM FAITH, NOT HATE; BUT NON-MUSLIMS IN SAME-SEX RELATIONSHIPS CROSS A LINE’ – MOHAMED
Next article
“IT’S NOT MOHAMED’S PLACE TO JUDGE ANY MUSLIM OR WORSHIPPER” – SASOD, SWAG CALLS OUT MOHAMED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GARBAGE! — JAGDEO SLAMS CLAIMS OF DELAY IN SWEARING-IN OF OPPOSITION...

Quartet arrested for burning tyres on Public Road, later released on...