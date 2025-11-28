HIV SURGE SHOCKS GUYANA: 449 NEW CASES AS YOUNG ADULTS HIT HARDEST

GEORGETOWN – Guyana is facing a dangerous surge in HIV infections. At least 449 new cases have already been recorded this year, a rise Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony says is “not just concerning, it is alarming,” especially because many of these infections could have been prevented.

Speaking at a national workplace policy forum at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday, Dr. Anthony said the latest UNAIDS figures prove Guyana must urgently rethink how it approaches testing, protection, and education.

“We have everything necessary to save lives. You must know your status,” he urged, stressing that once a person begins treatment, they can become virally suppressed and far less likely to transmit the virus.

The country currently has about 10,000 people living with HIV, a number stabilized through widespread access to medication. But a troubling pattern has emerged: young adults in their 20s are driving a significant portion of new infections. Officials say the trend shows serious gaps in awareness and safe-sex practices among the most socially and sexually active age group.

Dr. Anthony insisted that Guyana is in a stronger financial position than others in the region, because the national HIV response is 100% government-funded: “Every HIV test, every ARV tablet, every viral load test — all of it is paid for by the Government of Guyana.”

Yet even with treatment available free of cost, thousands still hesitate to come forward, because stigma continues to silence people at the moment they most need help.

“People are afraid someone will see them at the clinic,” he said. “That fear is putting lives at risk.”

To counter this, self-testing kits are now available so individuals can check their status in complete privacy. The Ministry has also invested nearly US $500,000 in viral load machines to improve monitoring across the country.

One area that deeply frustrates health officials: mother-to-child transmission. Dr. Anthony reminded the public that it is fully preventable, yet it continues, simply because some pregnant women refuse treatment out of fear or misinformation.

In what could be a game-changer for prevention, Guyana is currently exploring long-acting injectable PrEP, a powerful protective medication delivered in a single dose. It remains costly, but the government hopes partnerships will help make it available locally.

With infections rising and stigma still lingering, Dr. Anthony delivered a direct plea:

“The tools to end HIV in Guyana exist; but only if people use them.”

The Ministry continues to push toward its goal of ending the spread of HIV by 2030, but warns that progress depends on one thing above all: Guyana must start talking openly and without fear.

Like this: Like Loading...