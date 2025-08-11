“MINUTES” GETS 2 YEARS FOR HELPING TRAFFIC OVER A KILO OF GANJA

EAST COAST DEMERARA — Shemroy Robertson, known on the streets as “Minutes,” will spend the next two years behind bars after being found guilty of aiding in the trafficking of more than a kilogram of cannabis.

Robertson stood before Magistrate Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Friday, August 8, where he was sentenced to two years in prison and fined GYD $30,000.

The conviction stems from a CANU operation on June 17, 2021, when officers stopped a minibus on the Annsgrove Public Road, East Coast Demerara. Inside, they found 1.174 kilograms of cannabis and arrested a suspect on the spot. Robertson was later picked up on June 28 in connection with the bust.

This is far from Robertson’s first run-in with the law. Back in January 2016, he was arrested with another suspect for possession of 1.156 kilograms of cocaine. While the other suspect walked free, Robertson was ordered to face trial in the High Court and granted $600,000 bail — a case still pending.

Then, in March 2017, he was again arrested alongside three others in another drug matter, but charges against him were later dropped.

Like this: Like Loading...