Friday, November 28, 2025
WHERE IS THE CASH GRANT? VPAC SAYS GOV’T MUST HONOUR PROMISE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN – VPAC says the government has a moral and political duty to honour its campaign commitment of delivering a nationwide Christmas cash grant, urging President Irfaan Ali to act now rather than later.

VPAC notes that during the 2025 election campaign, citizens were assured that a direct cash payout would reach households before the holidays, a pledge many families relied on as the cost of living continues to rise. The organisation says this is not a matter of political convenience, but one of trust and accountability.

Their call comes days after President Ali avoided confirming whether the grant would still arrive before December 25. Instead, the President said his administration has a broader development agenda and insisted that cash support is only a “microcosm” of the benefits planned for the population.

VPAC argues that such statements sidestep the real issue: “Guyanese kept their promise at the polls, now the government must keep its promise to the people.”

The coalition warns that postponing the cash payout until closer to Local Government Elections would be seen as a calculated move to gain votes, undermining good governance and public confidence.

VPAC says Guyana’s newfound oil wealth must translate into real relief for citizens now, especially during the most financially difficult time of the year. The organisation emphasized that this grant is not a luxury but a necessity for thousands struggling to feed their families and prepare for the season.

“Do the honourable thing,” the statement continues.

“Deliver what was promised. The people earned it. The people deserve it.”

With the holidays approaching and no clear commitment yet given, VPAC says the government’s credibility is now on the line, and so is the Christmas of every household counting on help that has yet to arrive.

HGPTV
