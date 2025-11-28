Friday, November 28, 2025
LICENSE SUSPENSION LOOMS FOR DRIVERS WITH UNPAID SPEED TICKETS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

President Irfaan Ali has issued a firm warning to drivers who continue to ignore their outstanding automated speeding tickets, stressing that their driver’s licences could be suspended within 48 hours if payments are not made.

Speaking at a reception hosted at the residence of the British High Commissioner on Tuesday evening, the Head of State revealed that since the launch of the Automated Speed Ticketing System on April 7, 2025, more than 42,000 tickets have been issued nationwide. Of those, nearly 10,000 motorists have already paid their fines.

The President said the names of the top offenders — along with the amounts owed — will soon be published in the newspapers.

“I calmly appeal to those who have outstanding payments to do so within the next 48 hours, or their license will be suspended,”
President Ali cautioned.

He further emphasized that government systems — especially those designed to strengthen road safety — must deliver results.

“Our police cars and police ranks will be equipped with smart meters and smart cars before the end of this year, so that electronically everything will be recorded and stored. This removes the human interface and allows technology to help people do better,”
the President explained.

A NEW ERA OF TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

The automated system uses high-tech speed cameras, radar signs, and cloud-based infrastructure to detect speeding violations in real time. Tickets are automatically generated and issued without manual intervention.

Drivers with updated contact information registered at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) receive SMS or email notifications. Others are served physical tickets.

The initiative forms part of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) — a collaboration between the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

The data gathered will help shape new strategies aimed at reducing road accidents, improving traffic flow, and strengthening national road-safety policies.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
