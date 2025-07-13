“HE’S JUST TRYING TO SAVE HIS A$$!” — JAGDEO TORCHES AZRUDDIN AT PPP CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

The gloves are off!

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo lit up the stage at the party’s campaign launch in Kitty Market Square on Sunday, delivering a blistering takedown of presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, accusing him of leading a party built on desperation and deceit.

“This guy is just trying to save his a$$,” Jagdeo declared to an energized crowd, triggering chants and cheers from supporters.

It was one of the sharpest public attacks yet against Mohamed, whose entry into the race has sparked weeks of political friction. Since his campaign announcement, the PPP has allegedly launched an all-out effort to tarnish his public image, with party leaders leaving no stone unturned in what many have called a systematic character assassination effort.

Jagdeo made no attempt to soften the blow.

“People don’t want to go to a criminal party… a party that has no future for their children,” he said, warning voters to be wary of flashy personalities with no concrete plans.

The Vice President made it clear that, in the PPP’s view, this election is not just a choice between parties, it’s a battle between credibility and chaos. While calling for vigilance and turnout, he told party faithful that a landslide victory is within reach, but only if they do the work.

“I need every one of you to promise me that when you go back to your communities, you will carry our message,” he urged. Jagdeo framed the PPP as the only political movement with a real plan, a solid track record, and the leadership needed to keep Guyana on the path of growth and unity.

He took aim at the APNU and AFC’s excuses about lacking oil funds during their term in office. “It’s not oil, stupid… it’s good management,” he snapped, drawing applause.

“It’s not about how much money you have—it’s what you choose to do with it.” According to Jagdeo, the PPP has chosen to invest in people: in schools, hospitals, infrastructure, housing, and social programs. He said Guyanese must ask themselves one simple question: who do you trust to manage the future?

“If you are sitting at home undecided, this is the party for you,” Jagdeo said, wrapping up his address with a rallying cry for continued development. As the campaign heats up, Jagdeo’s remarks signal that the PPP isn’t just aiming to win, they’re aiming to bury the competition.

