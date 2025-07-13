LENNOX SHUMAN BREAKS RANKS WITH LJP, BACKS PPP IN DRAMATIC U-TURN

Just five years ago, Lennox Shuman’s political campaign was built on distancing himself from the PPP and the APNU+AFC coalition. Now, he’s sharing a stage with the party he once opposed, and he’s all in as the party head to the polls on September 1.

In a stunning political twist, the former presidential candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), officially jumped ship, throwing his full support behind the very party he once ran against: the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Shuman, who led the LJP into the 2020 elections and spent nearly three years on the parliamentary Opposition benches under a joinder alliance with ANUG and The New Movement, is now walking and talking the PPP line—loudly.

Speaking from the stage at the PPP’s high-energy campaign launch at Kitty Market Square, Shuman didn’t mince words. “You cannot follow people who are visionless,” he declared, in a clear jab at his former political allies. The crowd erupted.

He said what changed his mind wasn’t any backroom deal or political calculation—but what he’s seen with his own eyes: real investments in Indigenous communities, young people, and free tertiary education.

“When I look for my brothers and sisters in those communities, I don’t think I’ve given enough time to talk about the exciting things coming their way,” he admitted.

Referring to the PPP’s rollout of free education at the University of Guyana and other institutions, Shuman said the government isn’t just talking development—it’s delivering it.

And he made no apology for switching sides. “It is the investment in youths that brought me to this party,” he told the crowd. “We should never gamble with our future, we should never gamble with our children’s future… Only one camp looks out for our future and that is the People’s Progressive Party.”

Just five years ago, Shuman’s political campaign was built on distancing himself from the PPP and the APNU+AFC coalition. Now, he’s sharing a stage with the party he once opposed, and he’s all.

Like this: Like Loading...