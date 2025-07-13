Monday, July 14, 2025
HomeArticlesLENNOX SHUMAN BREAKS RANKS WITH LJP, BACKS PPP IN DRAMATIC U-TURN
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

LENNOX SHUMAN BREAKS RANKS WITH LJP, BACKS PPP IN DRAMATIC U-TURN

By HGPTV
0
375

Just five years ago, Lennox Shuman’s political campaign was built on distancing himself from the PPP and the APNU+AFC coalition. Now, he’s sharing a stage with the party he once opposed, and he’s all in as the party head to the polls on September 1.

In a stunning political twist, the former presidential candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), officially jumped ship, throwing his full support behind the very party he once ran against: the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Shuman, who led the LJP into the 2020 elections and spent nearly three years on the parliamentary Opposition benches under a joinder alliance with ANUG and The New Movement, is now walking and talking the PPP line—loudly.

Speaking from the stage at the PPP’s high-energy campaign launch at Kitty Market Square, Shuman didn’t mince words. “You cannot follow people who are visionless,” he declared, in a clear jab at his former political allies. The crowd erupted.

He said what changed his mind wasn’t any backroom deal or political calculation—but what he’s seen with his own eyes: real investments in Indigenous communities, young people, and free tertiary education.

“When I look for my brothers and sisters in those communities, I don’t think I’ve given enough time to talk about the exciting things coming their way,” he admitted.

Referring to the PPP’s rollout of free education at the University of Guyana and other institutions, Shuman said the government isn’t just talking development—it’s delivering it.

And he made no apology for switching sides. “It is the investment in youths that brought me to this party,” he told the crowd. “We should never gamble with our future, we should never gamble with our children’s future… Only one camp looks out for our future and that is the People’s Progressive Party.”

Just five years ago, Shuman’s political campaign was built on distancing himself from the PPP and the APNU+AFC coalition. Now, he’s sharing a stage with the party he once opposed, and he’s all.

Previous article
PM PHILLIPS PROMISES BIGGER CASH GRANT IF PPP WINS AGAIN—DISMISSES OPPOSITION CLAIMS ON YOUTH AND LEADERSHIP
Next article
“HE’S JUST TRYING TO SAVE HIS A$$!” — JAGDEO TORCHES AZRUDDIN AT PPP CAMPAIGN LAUNCH
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

AGRICULTURE SECTOR COULD BE IN LOTS OF TROUBLE DUE TO OIL.

$1M FOR EVERY GUYANESE? APNU SAYS DIRECT OIL TRANSFERS KEY TO...