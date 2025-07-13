PPP TOUTS FOOD SECURITY PLANS BUT MARKET PRICES SURGE PAST 300%

As Guyanese families continue to feel the pinch at the market, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is setting its sights on a bold future, one where Guyana leads the world in food security, energy development, and climate services.

At the launch of the party’s 2025 elections campaign on Sunday, President Irfaan Ali presented a sweeping vision for national transformation. He told the large gathering at Kitty Market Square that the PPP is laying the groundwork for a Guyana that doesn’t just grow, but leads on multiple fronts.

“We are planning beyond the boundary,” the President said, outlining goals to strengthen human capital, drive tourism, and create a robust ecosystem for arts, culture, and sports.

But even as these long-term ambitions were detailed, questions remain about how the party plans to address immediate concerns like the cost of living. Since 2020, food prices have risen significantly, in some cases by over 300%, leaving many households struggling to keep up.

While the President spoke extensively about regional and global food security, there was no clear plan outlined to tackle skyrocketing food costs at home.Still, President Ali was confident: “Come September 1, we will sweep the polls like never before in the history of Guyana,” he declared. “We will not just win, we will make history.”

His remarks were backed by an argument that the PPP is the only party with a proven track record of development. He listed major achievements over the last five years: over 50,000 house lots distributed, significant investment in healthcare and education, a growing hospitality sector, and large-scale infrastructure works.

“We are the people’s party… we don’t change with the season,” Ali said. “Every time we have taken the reins of government, Guyana has risen.”He acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly in the healthcare sector, but assured citizens that the PPP is committed to continuous improvement.

Among the promises made were: Construction of a state-of-the-art indoor sports arenaA modern art gallery at Durban ParkRemoval of banking bureaucracyExpansion of online services to reduce time lost in public offices. More financing options for small and medium businessesPolicies aimed at giving families more disposable income.

The President said these were not empty promises but part of a broader strategy to ensure every Guyanese has the tools to build wealth and secure their future.

In contrasting the PPP’s platform with that of the opposition, Ali urged voters to reflect on past experiences. He described one set of political actors as associated with mismanagement and another with tax controversies, without naming names.

“We are a party of performance. Every single promise we made to you, we’ve kept,” he said. “This is about choosing between those who build and those who destroy.”

Still, with some food items now costing two to three times more than they did five years ago, many voters may be looking for more direct answers. As the PPP pushes its vision of regional leadership and economic expansion, the question of affordability remains front and centre for many households.

The campaign is only just beginning, and with weeks to go before election day, it remains to be seen whether this key concern will take a more prominent place on the party’s platform.

