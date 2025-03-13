‘GRA’S $900M TAX DEMAND IS MALICIOUS’, NAZAR MOHAMED SAYS THE MATTER WILL NOT BE A WALK IN PARK

A major legal battle is brewing between the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Mohamed family. The tax agency is demanding a staggering $900 million in taxes related to luxury vehicle imports.

The dispute centers around allegations of tax evasion and underpayment of duties on high-end vehicles brought into the country. The Mohamed family, known for its prominent business dealings, is preparing to challenge the GRA’s claim, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal confrontation.

Full details in Travis Chase’s report

