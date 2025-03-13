AG DESCRIBES CAMPBELL’S COURT CHALLENGE AGAINST THE STATE FOR PURPORTEDLY BREACHING NRF ACT AS A ‘NUISANCE’

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has dismissed a legal challenge filed against the Government of Guyana regarding its management of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), calling it a “nuisance lawsuit.”

The case, which questions the government’s handling and transparency of the country’s oil revenues, has been criticized by Nandlall as an attempt to create unnecessary legal hurdles. However, critics argue that greater accountability is needed in fund administration.

