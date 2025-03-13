Friday, March 14, 2025
HomeNewsAG DESCRIBES CAMPBELL’S COURT CHALLENGE AGAINST THE STATE FOR PURPORTEDLY BREACHING NRF...
NewsPolitics

AG DESCRIBES CAMPBELL’S COURT CHALLENGE AGAINST THE STATE FOR PURPORTEDLY BREACHING NRF ACT AS A ‘NUISANCE’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
109

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has dismissed a legal challenge filed against the Government of Guyana regarding its management of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF), calling it a “nuisance lawsuit.”

The case, which questions the government’s handling and transparency of the country’s oil revenues, has been criticized by Nandlall as an attempt to create unnecessary legal hurdles. However, critics argue that greater accountability is needed in fund administration.

Get the full details in Antonio Dey’s report.

Previous article
‘GRA’S $900M TAX DEMAND IS MALICIOUS’, NAZAR MOHAMED SAYS THE MATTER WILL NOT BE A WALK IN PARK
Next article
NAZAR MOHAMED ACCUSES VP JAGDEO OF ‘VINDICTIVENESS’,SAYS THE PPP WANTS HIS SON OUT OF THE SPOTLIGHT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MOTHER IN BLACK CALLS ON MOTORISTS TO DO BETTER ON THE...

SPEAKER REJECTS OPPOSITION’S MOTION ON EPA’S APPEAL AGAINST HIGH COURT RULING