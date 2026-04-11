CITY HALL SUES STATE OVER WATER STREET PROPERTY TAKEOVER

“Hijacked”: City Hall Sues Government.

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The ongoing “street war” between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the Central Government has shifted from the asphalt to the courtroom. The Town Clerk of Georgetown has officially filed a high-stakes lawsuit in the High Court against Attorney General Anil Nandlall and businessman Roshan Khan, owner of RK’s Guyana Security Service, following the forceful takeover of the City Constabulary Training Complex on Water Street.

The M&CC claims the state has “hijacked” a property the city has owned since the 1800s, while the government maintains the land is “State Property” that has been left to rot.

The “No Trespassing” Standoff

The legal battle began on March 27, 2026, when Mayor Alfred Mentore and city councilors discovered the Water Street facility, secured by heavy chains and padlocks that did not belong to the municipality.

Signage of Intent: A large sign has been erected on the fence reading: “No Trespassing, Site earmarked for immediate development by the Government of Guyana.”

A large sign has been erected on the fence reading: Access Denied: The M&CC alleges that members of the Guyana Police Force and RK’s Security personnel physically blocked city officials, including the Mayor, from entering the premises.

The M&CC alleges that members of the and RK’s Security personnel physically blocked city officials, including the Mayor, from entering the premises. Unauthorized Occupation: The Town Clerk maintains that the Council never authorized RK’s Security Service to enter or guard the compound, nor did they grant the Ministry of Local Government permission to occupy the site.

The “Transport” vs. “Colonial Record”

At the heart of the case is a fundamental disagreement over who holds the title to Lot 15 Water Street.

The City’s Proof: Mayor Mentore asserts that the Council holds the “transport” (legal title) for the land, dating back over a century. “Repairs do not confer ownership,” Mentore stated, rebuffing the government’s claim that their interest in developing the site gives them a right to seize it.

Mayor Mentore asserts that the Council holds the “transport” (legal title) for the land, dating back over a century. “Repairs do not confer ownership,” Mentore stated, rebuffing the government’s claim that their interest in developing the site gives them a right to seize it. The Government’s Claim: Local Government Minister Priya Manickchand recently countered that state research verified the property is owned by the “colonies of Demerara and Essequibo,” effectively making it state land. She described the building as “virtually dilapidated” and unused for a “large number of years.”

Local Government Minister recently countered that state research verified the property is owned by the “colonies of Demerara and Essequibo,” effectively making it state land. She described the building as “virtually dilapidated” and unused for a “large number of years.” The Development Plan: The state intends to transform the “vacant” space into a green, recreational facility as part of a broader Georgetown beautification project.

Legal Demands: US$5 Million in Damages

Represented by attorney Dexter Todd, the Town Clerk is seeking several urgent interventions from the High Court:

Declaration of Trespass: A ruling that the Attorney General and RK’s Security have no legal right to the property. Immediate Eviction: An order for all state agents and private security to vacate the building. Injunctive Relief: An order blocking any government-led construction or demolition on the site until the ownership is settled. Financial Penalty: Damages in excess of US$5 million (approx. $1 Billion GYD) for the alleged unlawful occupation and trespass.

A Widening Power Struggle

The Water Street lawsuit is just the opening salvo in a broader legal offensive. Mayor Mentore confirmed on Friday that attorneys are also finalizing a second challenge against the Ministry of Public Works’ recent seizure and reclassification of 57 municipal roads. As the High Court prepares to hear the M&CC’s application for injunctive relief, the question remains: does a 30-year lack of maintenance justify a state takeover of municipal heritage? For now, the “site earmarked for development” remains a fortress behind a locked chain.

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