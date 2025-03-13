TREASON CHARGES FOR SUPPORTERS OF VENEZUELA’S SO-CALLED ELECTIONS FOR ESSEQUIBO REGION – MINISTER BENN WARNS

As tensions escalate over the Essequibo region dispute, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has issued a stern warning—any Guyanese or resident who supports Venezuela’s planned election for a so-called “Governor of Essequibo” will be charged with treason.

Benn emphasized that Essequibo remains a sovereign Guyanese territory, and any collaboration with Venezuela’s illegal electoral process will be treated as an act of betrayal against the state. The government remains on high alert as the dispute with Venezuela unfolds.

