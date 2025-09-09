Tuesday, September 9, 2025
HomeNewsGOVERNMENT TAINTED BY CORRUPTION NOW WANTS TO STAMP OUT CORRUPTION
NewsPolitics

GOVERNMENT TAINTED BY CORRUPTION NOW WANTS TO STAMP OUT CORRUPTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
93

President Ali Vows Tougher Action Against Corruption with New Anti-Corruption Unit

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A government long criticized for corruption is now pledging to root it out from within. President Irfaan Ali, delivering an address at State House on Sunday following his swearing-in, announced the creation of a dedicated anti-corruption unit.

“We will strengthen our anti-corruption efforts by establishing a dedicated anti-corruption unit tasked with excising the cancer from our institutions and holding public and private officials to the highest standards of integrity,” the president declared.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, which gave Guyana a score of 39 out of 100 — a sign of persistent public sector corruption. The Germany-based watchdog explained that zero represents “highly corrupt” and 100 “very clean.”

Ali also hinted at stricter oversight measures, including possible lifestyle audits for public officials:

“Every official will be required to account for their personal assets, and any who cannot do so will face the full force of the law.”

The move also follows the U.S. State Department’s annual International Drug Control Strategy Report, which flagged money laundering as a systemic issue in Guyana, involving both public officials and private actors, often tied to corruption and organized crime.

President Ali insisted there will be no exceptions:

“We’ll pursue both the corrupted and the corruptors, leaving no room for impunity.”

Previous article
ALEXANDER ALLEGES THAT GECOM VIOLATED ITS LEGAL MANDATE AND HELPED THE PPP/C WIN ELECTIONS
Next article
‘LOLA DOLL’ SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN FRONT HER HOME SUSPECT ARRESTED, POLICE ISSUE WANTED BULLETIN FOR DABY JR.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TWO NEW CASES OF CHIKUNGUNYA CONFIRMED

UAE TO TRAIN 150,000 GUYANESE IN CODING – PRESIDENT ALI OFFERS...