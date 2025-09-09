GOVERNMENT TAINTED BY CORRUPTION NOW WANTS TO STAMP OUT CORRUPTION

President Ali Vows Tougher Action Against Corruption with New Anti-Corruption Unit

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A government long criticized for corruption is now pledging to root it out from within. President Irfaan Ali, delivering an address at State House on Sunday following his swearing-in, announced the creation of a dedicated anti-corruption unit.

“We will strengthen our anti-corruption efforts by establishing a dedicated anti-corruption unit tasked with excising the cancer from our institutions and holding public and private officials to the highest standards of integrity,” the president declared.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, which gave Guyana a score of 39 out of 100 — a sign of persistent public sector corruption. The Germany-based watchdog explained that zero represents “highly corrupt” and 100 “very clean.”

Ali also hinted at stricter oversight measures, including possible lifestyle audits for public officials:

“Every official will be required to account for their personal assets, and any who cannot do so will face the full force of the law.”

The move also follows the U.S. State Department’s annual International Drug Control Strategy Report, which flagged money laundering as a systemic issue in Guyana, involving both public officials and private actors, often tied to corruption and organized crime.

President Ali insisted there will be no exceptions:

“We’ll pursue both the corrupted and the corruptors, leaving no room for impunity.”

