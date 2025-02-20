LEGAL TENSIONS FLARE ON DAY TWO OF ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL

Election Fraud Trial Guyana 2025:

The highly anticipated election fraud trial continued into its second day, featuring intense legal arguments and heated exchanges between attorneys.

As the case unfolded, prosecutors and defense lawyers clashed over key evidence, witness testimonies, and the legal framework surrounding the alleged electoral irregularities.

The trial, which has captivated national attention, is expected to determine the extent of alleged misconduct in the 2020 General Elections. Critical testimonies and evidence will be presented.

With tensions running high in the courtroom, all eyes remain on the judicial process and the potential ramifications of the case on Guyana’s electoral system.

Tiana Cole has more from the courtroom.

