Tuesday, September 9, 2025
ALEXANDER ALLEGES THAT GECOM VIOLATED ITS LEGAL MANDATE AND HELPED THE PPP/C WIN ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander Accuses Elections Body of Failing Legal Duties

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner Vincent Alexander has leveled serious allegations against the electoral body, claiming it failed to uphold its legal responsibilities during the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

Appearing on Nation Watch with host Mervin Williams, Alexander said GECOM’s failure to implement key safeguards — including biometric voter ID and a cleaned-up voters’ list — created conditions that unfairly benefited the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

“If one person is allowed to express his or her choice twice, then the system is failing because it is not allowing for equal opportunity. That gives someone else an advantage and produces a product not reflective of the will of the people,” Alexander asserted.

He further accused GECOM Chairperson, retired Justice of Appeal Claudette Singh, of making decisions that appeared to favor the PPP/C.

“What you have is the People’s Progressive Party prevailing because the chairperson seems to reflect that interest in the way she contributes more by a vote than anything else to the decision-making process,” he said.

Alexander, who has served as commissioner since 2007, questioned the legality of GECOM’s recent declaration of results, noting that the Representation of the People Act requires a complete public announcement of votes and seats before publication.

He stressed that without these measures, the electoral process cannot be seen as credible. Alexander is now calling for a thorough review of GECOM’s operations ahead of future polls, including the local government elections due next year.

“GECOM has not put in place the mechanisms for the responsible conduct of its operations,” he maintained.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
