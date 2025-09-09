‘LOLA DOLL’ SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES IN FRONT HER HOME SUSPECT ARRESTED, POLICE ISSUE WANTED BULLETIN FOR DABY JR.

Police Issue Arrest Warrant for US-Sanctioned Businessman in Lola Doll Shooting

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Police have issued an arrest warrant for US-sanctioned businessman Paul Davyy, also known as Randell, in connection with the shooting of social media personality Lolita Kalinda, popularly known as Lola Doll.

According to investigators, Davyy’s last known address was listed as Daur Park, and police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to immediately contact the nearest station.

Davyy was sanctioned earlier this year by the United States government for alleged drug trafficking.

Kalinda was ambushed on Saturday evening in front of her home at Texas Square, East Ruimveldt. Reports indicate that while sitting in her vehicle, she was shot at least eight times before being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, described hearing multiple gunshots:

“I was in the bedroom… I hear like four… more than that, about four. It sound like a heavy truck.”

Police have since arrested a man “well known to them” and are analyzing surveillance footage that showed a motorcycle circling Kalinda’s car before parking nearby. Moments later, the gunman dismounted, fired several shots into her vehicle, and fled on the bike.

Investigators are also reviewing a recent Facebook Live video in which Kalinda alleged that her life had been threatened.

