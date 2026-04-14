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GFS WARNS AGAINST DANGEROUS FUEL STORAGE IN UNAPPROVED CONTAINERS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Fire Service is warning members of the public to stop storing fuel in non-approved containers, saying the practice creates a serious fire and explosion risk that can lead to injuries, property destruction or loss of life. The warning comes as the Fire Service continues to urge citizens to take greater responsibility for fire prevention, especially in homes and small businesses where fuel may be stored for domestic use.

According to the GFS, fuel should never be stored in drink bottles, water jars, glass containers or other unsuitable vessels. The agency said those containers can rupture, leak or ignite easily, creating dangerous conditions. In keeping with National Fire Protection Association standards, fuel should only be kept in approved metal safety cans with flame arresters, certified plastic fuel containers designed for petroleum storage, or containers that are clearly labelled, leak-proof and fitted with secure caps.

The Fire Service is also reminding households that only limited quantities of fuel should be stored for domestic purposes. The recommended amount should not exceed five gallons, or approximately 20 litres, unless permission is granted by the GFS to store larger quantities. Persons who want to store fuel above that limit must apply in writing to the Fire Prevention Department, providing details such as the quantity and type of fuel, the storage location, safety measures in place, and supporting documents including identification, TIN, and transport, title or lease.

After an application is submitted, a Fire Prevention Officer will inspect the premises to verify whether the storage conditions are safe. The GFS warned that failure to comply with the requirements can result in penalties under the Fire Prevention Act, Chapter 22:01.

The Fire Service is further advising citizens to store fuel in a cool, ventilated area away from direct sunlight, open flames, electrical equipment and other heat sources. Fuel should not be stored inside living areas, vehicles or near exits, and all containers should be properly sealed, labelled and kept away from children and unauthorised persons.

Citizens are also being encouraged to keep a working fire extinguisher nearby, install smoke detectors where possible, avoid smoking near fuel storage areas, and immediately clean and ventilate any area where fuel is spilled. In the event of a fire, persons are urged to evacuate immediately and call the Guyana Fire Service on 912.

The GFS said it remains committed to protecting lives and property, but stressed that responsible fuel storage is critical to preventing avoidable disasters.

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