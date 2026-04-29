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33 FATAL ACCIDENTS RECORDED SO FAR IN 2026, POLICE SAY

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Guyana is seeing a troubling rise in deadly road crashes this year, with Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh warning that fatal accidents have increased by 18 percent so far in 2026 despite declines in less serious collisions.

According to Singh, 33 fatal accidents have been recorded to date this year, compared with 28 over the same period in 2025. Serious accidents have also increased, rising to 35 this year from 31 last year, a trend that is adding to concern over road safety as traffic activity continues to grow across the country.

Speaking on the figures, Singh made it clear that the increase in deadly crashes cannot be ignored. “There is still much more work to be done. We can do more,” he said, as he urged all categories of road users to take greater responsibility and exercise more caution on the roads.

While the Traffic Department has recorded some improvement in other categories, Singh cautioned against treating those numbers as a sign that the broader problem is under control. Minor accidents are down by 24 percent, while damage-related collisions have fallen by 37 percent. Even so, he stressed that the rise in fatal and serious crashes remains the most critical issue and continues to overshadow those gains.

The warning comes as Guyana experiences rapid development, heavier traffic flow and increasing pressure on road infrastructure. Against that backdrop, Singh called for stricter adherence to traffic laws and greater discipline not only from drivers, but also from pedestrians and cyclists.

He said enforcement efforts and public awareness campaigns remain ongoing, but the latest numbers show that more must be done if the country is to reverse the rise in deadly crashes and improve safety nationwide.

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