TWO FARMERS KILLED IN TUSENENG CREEK ALTERCATION — SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT

TUSENENG, GUYANA — Police have launched an investigation into what they are treating as a double murder, following the deaths of two Amerindian farmers at Tuseneng Creek in the North Pakarimas on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as 34-year-old Clifton Thomas and 20-year-old Sylvester Thomas, both residents of Micopara Settlement in Tuseneng Village.

According to early reports, the men were reportedly drinking in the company of a third man, who has since been identified as Kendel Joseph, also known as “James.”

Police said an argument broke out during the session, during which Joseph allegedly stabbed both men before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are still working to gather more details, including the suspect’s age and other personal information. Investigators have since launched a manhunt as the probe continues.

More details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

