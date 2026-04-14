11, 000 SMALL CONTRACTORS MIGHT PLAY BIGGER ROLE IN COMMUNITY UPGRADES – PRESIDENT

HGP Nightly News – Small contractors are being positioned to play a larger role in upgrading and maintaining communities across Guyana, with more than 11,000 persons applying for government contracts valued below $15 million.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali made the disclosure on Monday in Region Three, where he said the overwhelming response shows that more small-scale contractors are seeking access to public works opportunities. The programme is aimed at opening the door for contractors who may not usually compete for larger projects, but who can carry out smaller community works ranging from under $5 million to $15 million.

In Region Three alone, about 1,500 contracts are expected to be awarded. The President said authorities will soon begin identifying priority works, including improvements to playfields, drainage systems, burial grounds, health centres, schools, administrative buildings and recreational spaces.

The wider aim, according to Ali, is to create a more organised system for maintaining public infrastructure after it is built. Instead of waiting for facilities to deteriorate, the Government intends to use small contractors to support regular repairs and upgrades in communities.

The initiative also comes at a time when the Government is seeking to bring more contractors into the formal procurement system. Weeks ago, the Ministry of Public Works urged contractors to register with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board to qualify for projects below $15 million.

Ali also pointed to the need for better use of public reserves and open spaces, saying these areas should be protected and developed for community benefit. At the same time, he urged residents to play their part by keeping communities clean and practising proper waste disposal.

The programme is now being framed not only as a procurement opportunity, but as a community development strategy that could create work for small contractors while improving public spaces across the country.

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