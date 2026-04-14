HomeArticles11, 000 SMALL CONTRACTORS MIGHT PLAY BIGGER ROLE IN COMMUNITY UPGRADES -...
ArticlesBUSINESSNews

11, 000 SMALL CONTRACTORS MIGHT PLAY BIGGER ROLE IN COMMUNITY UPGRADES – PRESIDENT

By HGPTV
0
125

HGP Nightly News – Small contractors are being positioned to play a larger role in upgrading and maintaining communities across Guyana, with more than 11,000 persons applying for government contracts valued below $15 million.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali made the disclosure on Monday in Region Three, where he said the overwhelming response shows that more small-scale contractors are seeking access to public works opportunities. The programme is aimed at opening the door for contractors who may not usually compete for larger projects, but who can carry out smaller community works ranging from under $5 million to $15 million.

In Region Three alone, about 1,500 contracts are expected to be awarded. The President said authorities will soon begin identifying priority works, including improvements to playfields, drainage systems, burial grounds, health centres, schools, administrative buildings and recreational spaces.

The wider aim, according to Ali, is to create a more organised system for maintaining public infrastructure after it is built. Instead of waiting for facilities to deteriorate, the Government intends to use small contractors to support regular repairs and upgrades in communities.

The initiative also comes at a time when the Government is seeking to bring more contractors into the formal procurement system. Weeks ago, the Ministry of Public Works urged contractors to register with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board to qualify for projects below $15 million.

Ali also pointed to the need for better use of public reserves and open spaces, saying these areas should be protected and developed for community benefit. At the same time, he urged residents to play their part by keeping communities clean and practising proper waste disposal.

The programme is now being framed not only as a procurement opportunity, but as a community development strategy that could create work for small contractors while improving public spaces across the country.

Previous article
GFS WARNS AGAINST DANGEROUS FUEL STORAGE IN UNAPPROVED CONTAINERS
Next article
NEW $185M ANNA REGINA POLICE STATION OPENS; SEES MAJOR SECURITY UPGRADE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID