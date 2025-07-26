FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT FORENSIC AUDIT OF VOTERS LIST

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Forward Guyana Movement is calling for an immediate, independent forensic audit of the national voters list, saying recent admissions by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) reveal not just a one-time error, but a wider issue that could undermine public trust in the electoral system ahead of the 2025 general and regional elections.

In a strongly worded statement released over the weekend, the political movement welcomed GECOM’s recent decision to nullify a fraudulent registration it had earlier processed—an action the Commission itself described as correcting a “discrepancy.” But Forward Guyana says that explanation doesn’t go far enough.

“This was a blatant violation of the law, an egregious breach of public trust, and a glimpse into just how rotten the electoral system has become under GECOM’s watch,” the group stated.

According to Forward Guyana, it was only after its own whistleblowing that GECOM launched an internal investigation—ultimately confirming that a forged ID was successfully registered in the official system. The movement argues this points to systemic weakness, not isolated error, and raises urgent questions about the integrity of the entire registration process.

“A fake voter. A forged ID. And it took the vigilance of the Forward Guyana Movement to uncover it,” the statement read. “That’s not human error—that’s systemic failure, possibly criminal.”

Commissioner Vincent Alexander, a long-serving member of GECOM’s governing board, also acknowledged the seriousness of the case, reportedly describing it as evidence of internal corruption. His remarks have added fuel to Forward Guyana’s demand for a wide-ranging audit—not just of the voter list, but of GECOM’s internal processes and staff conduct.

“If one fake registration slipped through this easily, what else is lurking beneath the surface?” the statement asked.

In response to public pressure, GECOM confirmed that the fraudulent entry would be struck from the database and that the forged ID would be destroyed. But for Forward Guyana, this step is insufficient. The group argues that the deeper issue lies in what it describes as a “culture of negligence” within the electoral machinery—one that cannot be fixed by removing a single record.

“What about destroying the poor culture that allowed it to exist?” the group asked.

The call for an audit comes amid growing political tension in the lead-up to the 2025 elections. GECOM has previously defended its registration systems as robust and secure, though it has faced repeated criticism from opposition-aligned voices and civil society organisations over the years.

Forward Guyana’s central message is clear: unless there is a transparent and independent probe into the system, confidence in the upcoming elections may be compromised. The group insists that any credible election must begin with a clean, verified list and a Commission that has earned public trust.

“Democracy is not a performance, and GECOM’s show is wearing thin,” the statement concluded.

There has been no immediate response from GECOM to the latest call for an audit, but observers say the matter is likely to escalate as electoral preparations intensify in the months ahead.

