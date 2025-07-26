EVERY GUYANESE STUDENT WILL GET UNIVERSITY ACCESS, ALI VOWS — AS UG APPLICATIONS SURGE TO RECORD LEVELS

INDUSTRY, EAST COAST DEMERARA — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his administration’s promise to provide free and accessible university education to every eligible Guyanese student, even as the University of Guyana (UG) faces overwhelming demand that far exceeds its current capacity.

Speaking to residents during a community meeting in Industry on Friday evening, the President revealed that UG has received over 20,000 applications for the upcoming academic year, more than ever before. The surge follows the government’s landmark decision to scrap tuition fees for students beginning January 2025.

“This is an unprecedented number,” President Ali said. “And it’s directly linked to the commitment we made, to remove financial barriers and give every young Guyanese the chance to pursue university education.”

The policy shift has already enabled more than 11,000 students to study at UG free of charge, at a cost of roughly GY$8 billion annually to the state. But with applications now far outstripping the university’s capacity, concerns have emerged about how the system will absorb such a large influx.

To address the space crunch, President Ali announced a new move: the government will formally engage private universities to help meet the demand. These include both established and newer institutions—such as medical schools and international universities operating locally.

“We have taken a decision that every single private university… we are going to engage,” he said. “No child who wants a university education will be left without education because of space.”

The announcement comes at a time when questions are being raised about the long-term sustainability of free tertiary education, especially given the heavy financial burden on the national budget. But government officials argue that the investment is essential to building a more skilled, inclusive, and economically competitive Guyana.

The idea of using private institutions as a safety valve could also ease the strain on UG’s physical and teaching infrastructure, while opening opportunities for partnerships across the tertiary education sector. Still, some education stakeholders have cautioned that quality assurance and regulation will need to keep pace if the initiative is to succeed without compromising academic standards.

In communities like Industry and others along the East Coast, the President’s announcement was met with optimism. For many families, especially those from working-class backgrounds, the removal of tuition fees has turned what was once a distant goal into an immediate possibility.

One resident, a parent of two teenage students, told reporters after the meeting: “This is something we never imagined—our children going to university without us having to borrow or beg. But now, it feels within reach.”

President Ali’s remarks underscore a broader policy direction that sees education not just as a service, but as a right. And while questions remain about execution, oversight, and equity in the rollout of this expanded model, the administration’s message is clear: no willing and qualified student will be turned away because of space or cost.

