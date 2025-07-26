PM PHILLIPS RALLIES SUPPORT IN ESSEQUIBO, URGES FIVE MORE YEARS FOR PPP/C GOVERNMENT

ANNA REGINA, REGION TWO — Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips is calling on supporters to return the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to office for a second term, urging voters to “show the sign” and reaffirm their trust in the Irfaan Ali-led administration come September 1.

Speaking at a large PPP/C rally in Anna Regina over the weekend, Phillips, who is once again running alongside President Dr. Irfaan Ali on the party’s national ticket, said the energy and turnout in Region Two are proof that the government has delivered on its promises.

“Very soon, very shortly, we will re-elect the PPP/C,” the Prime Minister declared, raising his hand to show five fingers as a symbol of the five more years the party is seeking.

“Don’t row with them… Just keep quiet and show them the sign, because they know the sign and they’re frightened of the sign, all of them,” he told the crowd, referring to opposition parties.

Phillips credited the government’s popularity to its performance over the last five years, telling supporters that the party has kept its word. “The only reason why you’re out there in your large numbers is because we made promises to you, and we fulfilled those promises,” he said. “We use our manifesto as a checklist. Every day, we work overtime to get the work done, and we’re ready to go again.”

The rally comes amid intensifying election campaigning, as both the governing PPP/C and the opposition race to secure voter confidence in what is expected to be a closely watched contest. While the PPP/C is leaning heavily on its economic track record and infrastructure projects, critics of the administration have raised concerns about transparency, inequality, and governance.

Phillips, however, cautioned voters not to be swayed by “fancy talk” or political rebranding by rival parties. “Don’t be fooled by people coming with all kinds of fancy talks and using all kinds of colours for you,” he said, taking a veiled jab at opposition campaign slogans and visuals.

The event in Anna Regina featured a visibly energized crowd, with residents from across the Pomeroon-Supenaam region waving party flags and chanting slogans in support of the PPP/C. Party leaders have framed the 2025 elections as a referendum on Guyana’s continued economic momentum, fueled by oil revenues and public investment.

Still, the road ahead is far from certain. Voter concerns about job creation, cost of living, public services, and equity remain high on the national agenda. The opposition has not yet unveiled its full campaign strategy, but early signs point to a challenge focused on accountability, governance, and the distribution of Guyana’s expanding wealth.

For now, the PPP/C appears confident that its base remains solid. “We’re ready to go again,” Phillips said, “and we’re asking you to give us five more years to continue building the future of this country.”

