FORMER NATIONAL CYCLING STAR ALANZO GREAVES DIES IN TRAGIC MOTORCYCLE CRASH

BREAKING NEWS: Former national cycling champion Alanzo Greaves lost his life in a horrific motorcycle accident late Wednesday night on Mandela Avenue in Georgetown. The crash occurred just behind the Botanical Gardens, sending shockwaves through the sporting community and beyond.

Investigators say Greaves, who was riding a motorcycle, may have lost control after the bike struck a patch of mud on the roadway. He was thrown onto the asphalt, and despite swift emergency response, he did not survive. Police are still combing through the scene to determine the full circumstances of the accident.

This is not the first time Greaves faced tragedy on the road. A few years ago, he was critically injured in another early morning motorcycle accident on Vlissengen Road. Then, too, he lost control while riding at high speed. That crash left him with severe injuries and effectively ended a once-promising cycling career.

Now, with his sudden death, the country mourns a man who once wore the national colors with pride, only to see his life cut short on the very roads where he once trained.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.

