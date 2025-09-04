Thursday, September 4, 2025
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

HOLNESS LEADS JLP TO HISTORIC THIRD TERM AS PNP NARROWS THE GAP

By HGPTV
Kingston, Jamaica – September 4, 2025 – The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), led by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, has secured a third consecutive term in office following a nail-biting general election that kept the nation on edge. Preliminary results show the JLP projected to win 34 seats, while the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) staged a strong comeback with 29 seats.

The outcome cements Holness’s place in Jamaican political history, as it is only the second time since independence that a party has won three straight general elections. For the JLP, it reflects a decade of political dominance under Holness, who first became Prime Minister in 2016.

The PNP, however, will take heart from the results. After suffering heavy defeats in 2016 and again in 2020, the party regained ground in this election, narrowing the margin and boosting its representation in Parliament. Political analysts say this resurgence could reshape the opposition’s morale and strengthen its voice in the House of Representatives.

Holness campaigned on a platform of economic stability, infrastructure development, and continuity of leadership. The PNP, under its revitalized leadership, pressed hard on issues such as inequality, cost of living, and corruption, which resonated with many voters and may explain its improved showing.

For Jamaicans, the election represents both continuity and change: the JLP retains power, but with slimmer margins that point to a more competitive political landscape. As the dust settles, all eyes will be on how Holness manages a third term with a strengthened opposition across the aisle.

