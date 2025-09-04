WIN: GECOM BLOCKS PARTY’S REGION 8 RECOUNT REQUEST

Georgetown, Guyana – September 3, 2025 – The opposition WIN Party says the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has denied its formal request for a recount of votes in Region 8 (Potaro–Siparuni), sparking outrage and accusations of “contradictions and concealment.”

In a letter dated September 3, 2025, GECOM rejected WIN’s petition, arguing that the party’s agent was not authorized to oversee the district-wide recount. WIN insists otherwise, saying the individual in question was duly nominated and accredited under election law. “Her appointment is valid under the law and cannot be arbitrarily disregarded,” WIN declared in a statement.

The party said GECOM had already recognized its agent during the initial vote count at Mahdia Primary School, yet is now blocking her from representing WIN at the broader district level. WIN argues this inconsistency undermines fairness and transparency in the process.

According to WIN, official figures published on Form 24 for Region 8 show mismatched numbers. The party says these discrepancies only highlight the need for a full recount. “The people of Guyana deserve nothing less than an election that is credible, transparent, and free from arbitrary restrictions,” the statement continued.

WIN further pointed to an incident involving state-aligned media outlet Newsroom. The party said Newsroom initially published the very Form 24 that showed discrepancies but later removed it from its platform. WIN branded this as “an act of concealment” and accused those involved of engaging in “skulduggery,” which, they argue, has only deepened public suspicion about the integrity of the process.

While GECOM has closed the door on a recount for now, the WIN Party says it will continue to challenge the decision, citing both legal grounds and the public’s right to a credible election.

