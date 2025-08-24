KWAKWANI SECONDARY SCHOOL DESTROYED BY MASSIVE FIRE

Kwakwani, Region Ten – A major fire has engulfed the Kwakwani Secondary School, leaving the community in shock and sparking concerns over the immediate future of hundreds of students.

The blaze reportedly started in the wee hours of this morning and quickly spread through the massive structure. Residents, teachers, and students watched helplessly as thick smoke and flames consumed one of the community’s most important institutions. Fire service ranks were dispatched, but eyewitnesses said the flames moved rapidly, making the building difficult to save.

No injuries have been reported so far, and authorities are working to confirm the cause of the fire.

Kwakwani Secondary is the only secondary school serving the community and surrounding areas. Its destruction raises urgent questions about where classes will be held when the new school term begins. Parents and teachers have already begun appealing for temporary arrangements to ensure students’ education is not severely disrupted.

This tragedy comes at a time when education in hinterland communities is already facing resource challenges, making the loss especially painful for families. One resident described the school as “the heart of Kwakwani,” noting that generations of children have passed through its doors.

Government officials are expected to visit the site later today, and more details are expected in a subsequent report.

