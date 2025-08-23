Saturday, August 23, 2025
HomeNewsAgriculture“PPP CRIPPLED SUGAR!” – FORMER GUYSUCO BOSS TEARS INTO GOVERNMENT
ArticlesBUSINESSELECTIONS 2025NewsAgriculturePolitics

“PPP CRIPPLED SUGAR!” – FORMER GUYSUCO BOSS TEARS INTO GOVERNMENT

By HGPTV
0
160

Haslington, East Coast Demerara – August 23, 2025 – Former GuySuCo Estate Manager and Agriculture Director Vishnu Panday has delivered a blistering attack on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), accusing it of “crippling” Guyana’s sugar industry and denying that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) was to blame for its decline.

Speaking at a WIN party meeting in Haslington, Panday unleashed sharp criticism of the government’s record. “So when these jackasses telling you APNU closed the industry, tell them a man name Panday said: Nah, Nah! Nah! They closed the industry and let them hear that loud and clear,” he declared to loud applause.

Panday, who managed the Enmore and Skeldon estates, insisted the PPP/C presided over more than two decades of mismanagement. “It was the PPP/C for 23 years that crippled the industry. And like taking off a leg to survive, the APNU said we have to close some estates to survive,” he argued, describing APNU’s 2017 estate closures as a painful but unavoidable decision.

The outspoken former manager revealed that he twice walked away from GuySuCo, in 2010 and again in 2024, because of what he called corruption and incompetence. “I can’t deal with these crooks and these scamps any longer,” he said.

APNU, for its part, is pitching an ambitious plan to revitalize and refashion GuySuCo. The party says sugar cane will remain the backbone but will be expanded into aquaculture, food crops, manufacturing, and housing. Its manifesto also proposes using sugar plants to produce ethanol, livestock feed, bagasse board, and electricity, along with a fertilizer plant to slash costs.

Workers, APNU promises, would see better pay, working conditions, and opportunities—including a 35% graduated salary increase and an increase of the tax-free threshold to $400,000 in the first year.

The party argues these measures would create thousands of jobs and transform GuySuCo into a profitable venture that contributes to the treasury instead of draining it. Guyana heads to the polls on September 1, 2025, with sugar once again a fiery election issue.

Previous article
“PPP CRIPPLED SUGAR!” – FORMER GUYSUCO BOSS TEARS INTO GOVERNMENT
Next article
FGM DEMANDS ARREST OF “CRITICS” AFTER BRUTAL ASSAULT ON BRIAN MAX
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NEW TISSUE CULTURE LAB WILL HELP TO REDUCE FOOD IMPORT BILL...

BILLIONS MORE FOR GUYSUCO? PPP/C DEFENDS SUGAR SPENDING AMID FALLING PRODUCTION...