Thursday, August 7, 2025
GOVERNMENT IN FINAL TALKS TO BUY OUT BERBICE BRIDGE FROM PRIVATE INVESTORS

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – President Dr. Irfaan Ali has confirmed that negotiations between the Government of Guyana and private investors in the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) are nearing completion, as both sides work toward a possible buyout agreement.

Speaking with reporters earlier today, President Ali said the discussions—led by the Ministry of Finance—are in their final stages, with the government hoping to finalize an agreement shortly after the September 1 Local Government Elections. The President stressed that the process aims to be fair and respectful to all parties involved.

“Investors must have the opportunity to negotiate,” President Ali noted. “If there’s a buyout, then their concerns must be addressed. We have a very good process that is ongoing.”

The Berbice River Bridge is a vital transportation link that connects Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Commissioned in 2008, the bridge was constructed under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement at a cost of approximately GY$8 billion. The project was initially celebrated as a major infrastructure achievement, meant to improve connectivity and reduce travel time for residents and businesses on the eastern end of the country.

Under the original PPP model, the BBCI was granted a 21-year concession to operate the bridge and collect tolls. However, tensions began to emerge in later years over toll increases and maintenance costs. In 2018, the company announced a significant toll hike, citing financial losses and rising expenses. The then-government intervened and took temporary control of the bridge’s operations to prevent a burden on commuters, prompting a legal dispute over the extent of state authority.

President Ali’s administration has signaled a shift in approach, focusing on long-term resolution through dialogue. The potential buyout is being framed as a strategic move to bring the bridge fully under state control, ensuring stability and affordability for users.

The outcome of the negotiations could have long-term implications for how public-private infrastructure partnerships are structured in Guyana, especially as the country continues to expand its national development agenda through oil revenues and large-scale capital projects.

As the talks move toward a conclusion, commuters and residents in Berbice are watching closely. For many, the bridge is more than just steel and concrete—it’s a lifeline for education, commerce, and family life across the river.

HGPTV
